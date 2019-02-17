Mohamed bin Zayed tours IDEX 2019

During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited the pavilions of several national and international companies that are showcasing the latest products of the defence industry sector. The event also aims to create opportunities to form partnerships between participating authorities and major international companies in the sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the representatives of participating countries and companies about their exhibits and their latest defence and military products, innovations and systems.

His tour included the pavilions of the Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), Thales Group, the Safran Group, BAE Systems, Elettronica, MBDA, Naval Group, and Halcon Systems.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that IDEX is a leading international military and defence exhibition, which reflects the UAE’s international stature in organising and hosting global events according to the highest international standards.

He added that IDEX is an international platform for defence companies to showcase their latest military products while enabling relevant people to analyse various military schools from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also praised the participation of Emirati companies in the event while affirming that the UAE is witnessing the advancement of its military defence industry, due to the support offered by the country’s leadership based on a comprehensive vision of national security. He also expressed his pride for the Emiratis working in the defence industry and their capacity to elevate these industries to the level required by the leadership.

He further added that IDEX has witnessed significant development and advancement after every edition in terms of the number of participating companies and countries and the quality of accompanying events, confirming the role of those responsible for the event, making the country happy, and strengthening its confidence in the overall capabilities of its people and their ability to achieve its ambitious development goals.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his tour by Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi, and Staff Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.