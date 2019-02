Al OIwais informed H.H. Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi about the programmes and plans the ministry will implement to improve healthcare services as well as projects it will carry out in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

While praising the ministry's efforts to provide world-class healthcare services, Sheikh Saud stressed the need for adopting the best international standards as well as developing and qualifying national medical and technical professionals as per international practices.