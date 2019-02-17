IDEX, NAVDEX 2019: UAE Armed Forces awards deals worth more than AED4.971 billion

Speaking at a press conference Staff Brigadier-General Mohammed Al Hassani, Official Spokesperson of IDEX 2019, and Naval Staff Colonel Fahad Nasser Saif Al Thehli, Official Spokesperson of NAVDEX 2019, announced 33 deals worth more than AED4,971,082,582.

National companies received 18 of the 33 deals, while the remaining 15 were awarded to international companies.

Total contracts with international companies stood AED3.867 billion which were: A contract was signed with the American company Raytheon to buy AED1.307 billion worth of Patriot missiles for the UAE Air Force and UAE Air Defence Force; spanning two-years, an AED45.922 million contract with the Russian Joint Stock Company for maintenance work and to buy Pantsir spare parts for the UAE Air Defence Force.

Total contracts with UAE companies: AED1.104 billion, which were: An AED55,512,000 was signed with Al Fattan Ship Industry to purchase naval ships for the UAE Navy; an AED3,600,000 contract with Emirates Shooting Equipment to purchase electronic targets for the UAE Armed Forces; an AED4.210 million contract with Al Fahad Security Systems to install and maintain security systems for the UAE Armed Forces; an AED80,000,000 contract with the National Factory for Safety and Security Products to purchase army footwear.