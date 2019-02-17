Mohammed bin Zayed inaugurates 'Ajban' tactical patrol vehicle

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, inaugurated the 'Ajban 440A', a 4x4 ballistic and blast protected light tactical patrol vehicle, during IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi.
The new Abjan 440A incorporates the latest technologies in ballistic and blast protection, with off-road capabilities designed for harsh environments.
 
The vehicle's modular nature allows it to be configured to suit a variety of operational roles and missions systems.
 
His Highness expressed his pleasure at seeing local industries capable of providing advanced military mechanisms and technologies. He noted the importance behind continuing research and development in the sciences and advance technologies to diversify further the national military industry.