Mohamed bin Zayed: Emirati scholarships students abroad reflect cultural image and rooted values of UAE

He noted that they are the country's ambassadors and communication bridge who spread the noblest meanings of love and human values gleaned from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On the occasion of the launch of the Emirates Youth Global Forum in UK which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, he said, " The homeland has great expectations of the distinguished youth like you and we are all have confidence in your capabilities to achieve scientific excel in various specialities to contribute, along with your peers, to developing and progress of your country."

Sheikh Mohamed also indicated the country's support for the Emirati students studying abroad, follow-up their educational achievement and the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all means that help them to exert more effort to achieve scientific certificates to serve the nation and contribute to supporting the national journey.

The forum, organised by the Federal Youth Foundation in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom, will be attended by 20 Emirati ministers and officials in order to enhance the participation of Emirati students around the world and integrate them in the future government plans.