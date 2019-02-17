Mohammed bin Rashid receives Oman, Armenia defence ministers

Al Busaidi relayed the greetings of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman to His Highness, wishing the UAE leadership and its people continued development and progress.

The two sides exchanged talks on IDEX and NAVDEX 2019 proceedings, where the Oman Minister praised the exhibition and its organisers for hosting an event of regional and international importance.

In another meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received Davit Tonoyan, Defence Minister of Armenia, who led a large delegation at the opening ceremony of IDEX 2019. His Highness welcomed the minister, who conveyed the greetings of the Armenian President, expressing his hopes to further strengthen ties between the two countries across multiple sectors. Tonoyan also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm and hospitable welcome enjoyed by the Armenian delegation on their visit to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, along with a number of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, were also present during the meetings.