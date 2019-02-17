Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed launch ‘Al Wahsh’ armoured personnel carrier

  • Sunday 17, February 2019 in 6:23 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, launched the "Al Wahsh" armoured personnel carrier at the International Defence Exhibition, IDEX 2019.
The carrier is manufactured by Calidus, which is showcasing the 100 percent Emirati-made product at the exhibition, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed their admiration for the defence industry and stressed that the UAE will be among the world’s leading countries in the defence and military industrial sector, due to the efforts and ideas of its qualified citizens.
 
They also praised the efforts of Calidus and its officials to develop the nation’s military industry, to compete with international companies.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed were briefed by Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei about the details of the carrier and its personnel capacity while pointing out that Calidus also manufactures a new type of exercise aircraft, which is designed to combat terrorism.