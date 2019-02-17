Hazza bin Zayed opens NAVDEX 2019

His Highness toured the exhibition, which boasts a record of over 100 companies participating from over 20 countries, of which four countries are taking part for the first time including, China, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and South Korea.

Sheikh Hazza exchanged talks with NAVDEX participant companies specialised in the maritime defence industry, and stressed the importance behind hosting an event focused on marine and naval defence systems.

He noted that the maritime sector, like others, is developing rapidly in terms of modern innovations and advanced technologies, adding that NAVDEX is for those interested in staying abreast of the latest developments and technologies used in military and naval defence systems.

His Highness praised the UAE defence industry, which is growing and developing thanks to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

NAVDEX 2019 is sponsored by a group of national companies specialised in the defence industry, most notably the Emirates Defense Industries Company, EDIC, the strategic partner of the IDEX and NAVDEX 2019 exhibitions, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company, ADSB, the main partner of NAVDEX 2019.

Held on over 133,000 sqm. of internal and external area, the 2019 edition of NAVDEX and IDEX are expected to be the largest in their history as IDEX is set to mark its silver jubilee. It is worth noting that the previous edition saw the participation of more than 1,235 participating companies from 57 countries and produced concluding deals valued at more than AED19.7 billion.