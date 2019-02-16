Sheikha Shamsa bint Zayed Centre in Kampala opened

A number of ministers, MPs, heads of governorates, Deputy Mufti of Uganda and top officials attended the event.

The centre includes a mosque, a school, a medical centre and a sewing workshop with an artesian. The project was supported by the Ahmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works. Poor Families Development and Vocational Training projects such as poultry raising, carpentry and agriculture were also opened.

In his remarks on the occasion, Al Falahi conveyed the greetings of the government and the people of the UAE to the Ugandan people and government. He said that the projects were part of Sheikha Shamsa's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged and meet their daily needs.

In his speech, Sekandi expressed the strong UAE-Ugandan relations while praising the previous visit of Al Falahi to the area last September.

He also hailed the efforts of the UAE diplomat to develop the diplomatic relations between the two countries, especially his visits that target the Ugandan Governorates so as to carry out charitable projects and provision of humanitarian assistance for the needy people in various Ugandan governorates.

He extended thanks to Sheikha Shamsa and the Ahmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works and other Emirati humanitarian organisations in the country for supporting the people of Uganda.