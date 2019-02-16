Chairman of Majlis ash-Shura of Saudi Arabia visits UAE

Shae added that these developments also replicate the two leaderships’ full understanding regarding various GCC, regional and international issues which mirrors the strong historic relations that are given much attention by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

In her remarks on the occasion of the official visit of Dr. Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis ash-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of Saudi Arabia to the UAE between 16th and 20th February at the invitation of the FNC, Dr. Al Qubaisi said that this significant visit reflects the strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries and a continuation of the constant and existing dialogue, coordination and consultations between the FNC and Majlis ash-Shura.

She added that two councils are keen on keeping pace with the developed relations between the two fraternal peoples by forming a fraternal parliamentary committee between the two sides.

The FNC Speaker welcomed the visit of Dr. Abdullah and stressed his desire to strengthen ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia as well as joint parliamentary relations.

She praised the work of the Saudi-Emirati Parliamentary Fraternity Committee held recently at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Abdullah was accompanied by a number of Shura Council members and officials.