Korean Minister of Defence visits Wahat Al Karama

  • Saturday 16, February 2019 in 9:44 PM
  During the Korean Minister of Defence's visit to Wahat Al Karama
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Minister of National Defense in the Republic of Korea Gong Keoung-Doo visited today Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.
 Upon his arrival, he attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.
 
He then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.
 
The tour was terminated by a word written by the Korean Minister of defense in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE. 