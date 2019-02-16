Korean Minister of Defence visits Wahat Al Karama

Upon his arrival, he attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

He then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was terminated by a word written by the Korean Minister of defense in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.