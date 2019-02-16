ERC sends relief convoy to Ahwar District, Abyan

Awad Abu Bakr Al Saeedi, Head of Planning Committee in the district, extended his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the ERC teams to deliver assistance to the Yemenis in all governorates. He indicated that the aid is not the first as the philanthropic organisation has sent several relief convoys to the directorate.

Khalid Ibrahim, Coordinator of the relief organisation at Abyan, noted that the UAE has provided a lot of aid to the Yemenis such as relief projects and convoys that reach the population of various districts in Abyan.