IDC 2019 highlights importance of education, 4IR technologies

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, kicked off the final day with a keynote address.





Day two drew the participation of Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2019) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2019), Lieutenant General Steven M Shepro, Deputy Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Dr Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, and Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IDEX and NAVDEX 2019.

Distinguished speakers at IDC 2019, held under the theme ‘Shaping Our Shared Future: Strengthening Our Security and Prosperity through Innovation’, included defence ministers, senior government officials, high-ranking military officers, eminent academics and leaders of renowned defence companies from around the world.

The comprehensive global forum examined the latest developments in the defence, security and offset sectors as well as the potential impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) on these domains, particularly in terms of innovation, manufacturing and human capital development.

Aimed at consolidating the status of the UAE as a leading global hub for specialised conferences, the event focused on four key areas: offset, security & stability, economy, and innovation & artificial intelligence (AI).

In his opening address, Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi said that the current edition of IDC aligns with the UAE’s ambitious vision of a secure and prosperous future for the international community. Speaking on the objectives of the conference, he noted the platform’s efforts in driving strategic concepts and visions in line with 4IR.

He highlighted the importance of unifying international efforts at a time when the world is facing increasing security complexities and various defence challenges on the regional and global level.

He emphasised that sustainable economies are based on knowledge and innovation, and not supply and demand mechanisms that contributed to excessive consumption of resources, causing debt accumulation and recession across markets. He also pointed out the importance of scientific research and advancement across sectors.

The participants stressed that advanced planning, proactive efforts, teamwork and trust are key elements to security, prosperity and development.

The participants discussed the age of cognitive warfare in terms of data collection and analysis, communication and the human element.

IDC 2019 served as a precursor to IDEX and NAVDEX 2019 that will run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17 to 21 February under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.