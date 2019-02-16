ESMA promotes Emirates Quality Mark, Halal Hospitality during Gulfood 2019

ESMA will provide technical support to the business partners (producers, traders, suppliers and consumers) In order to support the production process in the UAE, which is reflected in enhancing the chances of growth of the national economy, and facilitate the smooth flow of goods between the UAE and the world.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA, confirmed that the Authority’s participation is constantly developing as we are keen to keep the parties to the productive relationship constantly informed about the latest technical regulations related to production sectors.

The UAE regulations that came into force at the beginning of this year, such as the UAE Dairy Control System, the UAE Beverage Control System, the Standard of Halal Hospitality and other technical regulations and standards.

He added: "ESMA also promotes participation of the Emirates Quality Mark (EQM) for products, which is one of the most important national conformity programs run by the ESMA.

EQM ensures consumer confidence in the product, and the fact that factories obtain the mark contributes to enhancing the opportunities of national products in competition in foreign markets and increasing their capacity.

Al Maeeni said “The Authority also promotes the Halal National Mark in a move aimed at achieving more opportunities for development of the food industry and facilitating the flow of import and export movement in a manner that eliminates trade barriers and serves the national economy.

Product quality

"The UAE standards are an important element in raising the quality of food products traded in the UAE market, maintaining public health and consumer safety, especially in light of the continuous technological development in food production and processing, which requires countries to continue to predict and anticipate, In cooperation with partners at home and abroad, He added.

He pointed out that ESMA is leading the federal government efforts - in coordination and integration with the concerned authorities in the UAE - to ensure the arrival of clear information on the legislation, standards and technical regulations for the food industry and the halal food trade sector.

He said that “we are keen to reach the target segments in various events and forums, Such as the Gulf Food exhibition, the largest annual food trade fair in the world, with more than 5,000 exhibitors from the UAE and the world.

A qualitative initiative

In a related context, the technical team of ESMA is implementing a qualitative initiative to introduce a national awareness program on legislation and standards serving the food, beverage and food production and processing sector in a series of 13 awareness workshops for traders, producers, suppliers and consumers.

Al Maeeni said that ESMA is also implementing a wide range of awareness workshops, introducing its activities, UAE standards and its efforts to raise the quality of food products traded in the UAE markets and maintain public health and consumer safety.

The training workshops address the Halal Hospitality Standard, the UAE System for the Control of Juice and Beverage Products, the UAE Dairy Control System, the Nutrition standard, the Food Additives standard, the Halal Food Standard, Foods used in very low energy diets to lose weight, and basic standards & regulations to be known for any food facility.

The Gulf Food Exhibition is one of the largest food fairs in the world. It is back to Dubai World Trade Center in its 24th edition from 17 to 21 February. More than 97,000 visitors visited the exhibition last year, the exhibition also hosts the World Halal Food Festival, the largest annual Halal trade fair in the world.