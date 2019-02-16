Sheikha Fatima campaign steps up efforts to support Rohingya refugees

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, GWU, said that these latest efforts are part of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. She went on to say that the campaign is working in line with the principles behind the Year of Tolerance, and seeks to further promote the role of UAE volunteers, who have succeeded in undertaking humanitarian missions to support 16 million children globally.

These missions were conducted with the support of the Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU, the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, in partnership with the Hope Foundation for Bangladesh, Al Suwaidi explained.

Dr. Reem Othman, Ambassador for Humanitarian Action, said that the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian campaign was able to reach thousands of Rohingya women and children.

The campaign seeks to treat individuals in need of assistance, using mobile clinics and field hospitals, to provide better diagnostic, treatment and preventive services that greatly contribute to easing hardships faced by vulnerable communities.