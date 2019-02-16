Yemen's Mocha sees opening of Al Ruwais fishery

Al Ruwais fishery will enable the small-scale fishing industry to thrive once again, opening up opportunities for Yemenis to improve their economic situation.

Commenting on the opening, Sultan Abdullah Mahmoud, Director-General of the Mocha Directorate, said that the fishery project carried out by the ERC in the Red Sea coastline is equipped with solar panels and advanced hunting equipment, enabling fishermen to return to their primary income generating practice, fishing.

Abdul Karim Al Aweid, an Al Ruwais village elder, praised the support provided by the UAE aid authority, noting that it had previously provided infrastructure development assistance, including an integrated solar energy system benefiting some 600 families.