Five-day weather forecast: NCM

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM on Friday for the coming five days: Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas, especially over the sea and some coastal and northern areas with a probability of some rainfall.

Wind: Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly late night westward, moderate to fresh winds, with speed 22 – 35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered rainfall, especially over the coast and some northern and eastern areas. Fresh winds, causing blowing dust and sand with Significant decrease in the temperature.

Wind: Fresh Northwesterly winds becoming strong at times especially over the sea and with convective clouds, with speed 25 - 35 km/hr, reaching 55 km/hr over the sea.

Sea: Rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Monday: Partly cloudy in general and Dusty at times during day time and cold to very cold night and early morning over some areas.

Wind: Fresh Northwesterly winds, with speed 25 – 35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr over the sea.

Sea: Very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially over northern & eastern areas of the country.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly, with speed 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr over the sea.

Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and Rough in morning, becoming moderate to slight by noon in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy in morning over northern and eastern areas of the country. Fresh winds, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime with decrease in temperature.

Wind: Fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times over the sea, with speed 25 - 35 Km/hr, reaching 60 km/hr over the sea.

Sea: Rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and Rough in Oman Sea.