Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kerala's Chief Minister

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed underscored the keenness of the two countries' leadership to further advance the bilateral relations to the higher good of both peoples.

During the meeting, the UAE Vice-President received an official invitation from the Indian top official to visit Kerala, a state which is home to over 35 million people who "all hold H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE leadership in high esteem," Vijayan affirmed.

Attending the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.