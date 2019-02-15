UAQ Ruler visits Classic Cars Festival

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain toured the festival where he met with representatives of the exhibiting clubs and listened to a detailed explanation from the festival's officials.

He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Organising Committee of the Festival and all the volunteers involved in the organising and hosting of this event.

He also toured the productive families exhibition, accompanying the festival, praising their participation in the events and festivals at the level of the emirate.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain was accompanied by a number of Sheikhs, officials and guests from the GCC countries during his tour.