Reem Al Hashemy reviews Dubai Police’s preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

Al Hashemy and the attendees listened to a detailed explanation of the plans developed for securing the global event by Major General Al Marri, who pointed out that they are divided into the "Operations Sector," the "Support and Backup Sector," and the "Criminal Research Sector."

Al Hashemy praised the readiness of the departments and teams of the Dubai Police, to ensure a full success for the mega event.

"During the expo, we will see the world and it will see us at our best, while we are endeavouring to achieve Expo's goal of joining minds and delivering the future," she said.

"Expo is not an ephemeral experience, but rather a defining moment and significant differentiator. We are laying down a sophisticated, world-class infrastructure in Dubai South, and what we are building today will not only meet the requirements of Expo, but will rather establish a city future generations would be proud of," she added.

Major General Al Marri said that Expo 2020 is gaining paramount economic, tourist and cultural importance, as it will be a meeting point for civilisations and cultures and a platform for exchanging knowledge.

He reaffirmed that the UAE, in general, and Dubai in particular, is well qualified to host such international events, thanks to its integrated, world-class infrastructure and skilled manpower who are well-versed with the exhibitions and tourism industry.