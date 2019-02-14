UAE looking forward to establishing more secure future in Middle East: Abdullah bin Zayed

Addressing the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has underlined the leading role assumed by the UAE in underpinning peace and stability in the region.

"The UAE is working side by side with the US and its partners in the region to address the besetting challenges and ensure a more secure, peaceful and stable future in the Middle East," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"There is a growing need for a collective action to stop the proliferation of ballistic missiles, counter terrorism, face up to all those who tend to wage war by proxy and adopt violence, and put an end to cyber piracy," he continued to say.

During his discussions with the officials participating in the conference, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that the anti-Iran sanctions are a significant step.

He underlined the need for continuing to take political measures to contain Iran's strategic aspirations.

The UAE top diplomat also hailed the progress achieved on defeating extremist groups, including Daesh and al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

On Yemen, the UAE minister affirmed that continuous violations by the Houthi rebels of the Stockholm Agreement undermine progress achieved towards peace.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for peace efforts being made by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

He also highlighted the substantial contributions by the UAE to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Yemen people.

Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the importance of addressing challenges facing refugees in the Middle East region.

The UAE foreign minister participated in the conference's opening plenary session and in another session that looked into latest developments in the Middle East, including the international efforts in this respect.

Sheikh Abdullah attended a luncheon banquet during which challenges to humanitarian and refugees issues in the region were deliberated.

Commenting on the Warsaw conference, the UAE minister said the UAE is very keen to enhance peace and stability in the region and always supports international efforts towards that end.