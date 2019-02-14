UAE Embassy in Jordan participates in ‘Inter-Faith Harmony Week’

Al Malek said that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared 2019 as the Year of Tolerance while stressing the value of tolerance as a sustainable institutional action, through a range of legislation and policies that aim to promote the values of tolerance, dialogue, acceptance and openness to different cultures.

He also highlighted the historic joint visit of Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE, under the slogan, "Human Fraternity," while noting that the UAE is keen to ensure the civilised treatment of all religions and nationalities, which is part of Islam’s values.

During the event, Al Malek met with Abdul Nasser Abul Basal, Jordanian Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.