Cuban Embassy's new headquarters opens in Abu Dhabi

Nusseibeh congratulated Hector Igarza Cabrera, Director of the Northern Africa and Middle East Department at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Jorge Leon Cruz, Charge d'affaires at the Cuban Embassy in the UAE, as well as the Cuban Government, on the occasion.

Igarza commended the outstanding efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the opening of the Cuban embassy in the UAE, noting that the opening of the new headquarters is an important step to develop relations between the two countries for the benefit of both countries.