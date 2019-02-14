Polish President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

President Duda also received the heads of delegation of countries participating in the US-led conference titled "Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East" being held in Warsaw.

During his meeting with the Polish President, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Poland further progress and development.

The President of Poland extended his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE more prosperity.

President Duda later hosted a dinner in honour of the participating delegation.