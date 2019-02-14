Through vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, WGS began formation of future governments: Al Gergawi

In his statement, Al Gergawi said that the summit, whose seventh edition ended yesterday, with the attendance of presidents of countries, heads of governments, ministers, international leaders, more than 4,000 leading figures from 140 countries, the leaders of 30 international organisations, and over 600 experts, scientists, intellectuals and speakers who participated in over 200 dialogue and interactive sessions that were translated into eight international languages, has become an international destination for those searching for innovative solutions to future challenges facing governments, as well as a laboratory for future policies, and a platform for building partnerships and international cooperation in creating future governments, which will serve seven billion people.

The seventh edition of the summit, which was held from 10th to 12th February, witnessed the attendance of local, international and Arab media, which were represented by around 400 media professionals, including editors-in-chief, column writers and prominent journalists who covered the summit’s activities. Over 30 international organisations also participated, including the Intellectual Property Organisation and the International Labor Organisation, which participated for the first time.

The summit presented five international awards that celebrated excellent government initiatives, which are the "Edge of Government Award," the "Best Minister in the World Award," the "The GovTech Priz," the "Global Universities Challenge Award," and the newly created "The World Data Visualization Prize."

The summit also witnessed 16 international forums on various specialist topics and sectors.