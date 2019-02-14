Minister of Environment attends Serbian Embassy's reception on National Day

The event, held at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a number of officials, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE attended the event.

In his speech, the Serbian diplomat hailed the wise policy of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also praised the strong relations between the two countries and stressed his country's desire to boost cooperation in various fields.

Vukicevic highlighted the UAE's achievements in all domains.