Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation ceremony of Police College in Abu Dhabi

In attendance also were Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of senior officials, civilians, military personnel, members of the diplomatic corps, senior leaders from the Ministry of Interior and senior armed forces officers.

The ceremony, which was held at the college’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed bin Saeed Al Badi, former Minister of Interior; Staff Brigadier Ibrahim Salman Al Khalifa, head of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Delegation, and Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Nehaei, head of Saudi Arabia’s Delegation.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 247 students, which included 154 nominated students, 73 male university students, four female university students, and 16 higher studies students from the Police and Criminal Justice Department. The nominated students included seven from Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine and Comoros.