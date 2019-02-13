International Defence Conference 2019 set to open February 14

Over 1,600 global defence specialists, including defence ministers, senior government officials, high-ranking military officers, eminent academics and leaders of renowned defence companies from around the world, will converge at the Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi for the event.

Organised by the Tawazun Economic Council and IDEX, this edition of the conference has been combined with the Abu Dhabi International Offset Conference (ADIOC) for the first time and will focus on four key areas: offset, security and stability, knowledge economy, and innovation & artificial intelligence (AI).

This comprehensive global forum will examine the latest developments in the defence, security and offset sectors as well as the impact the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) may have on these domains, particularly in terms of innovation, manufacturing and human capital development.

Aside from featuring two sessions each day featuring a renowned industry and innovation leaders and academicians, the conference will also have panel discussions that will explore the most pressing challenges and opportunities that currently threaten a shared future of stability, security and prosperity in a world that is struggling with several transformative and destabilising transitions.

Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of the Tawazun Economic Council, said: "The conference will tackle highly interesting and relevant topics addressing current developments in the defence, security and offset sectors. The Tawazun Economic Council is looking forward to seeing the conference outcomes in drawing-up strategies to contribute to comprehensive development drive, enable defence and security industries, promote constructive partnerships, facilitate technology transfer, and to build capabilities."

This year’s conference will also serve as a precursor to the 2019 edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Exhibition (NAVDEX) being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17 to 21 February. Occurring biennially, IDEX/NAVDEX are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.