The resolution restructures the board of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority under the chairmanship of Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi. The resolution named the following persons as members of the board: Saif Badr Al Qubaisi (Deputy Chairman), Saif Ali Saif Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Abdul Hamid Al Sahi, Ali Jasim Al Mazrouie and Ali Al Haj Al Mehairbi.