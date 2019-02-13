75,000 refugees in Kurdish region of Iraq benefit from ERC winter aid appeal

An ERC delegation in Northern Iraq distributed winter aid to around 75,000 refugees from Iraq and Syria residing in camps in Erbil and neighbouring governorates.

The aid included winter essentials, such as heaters, blankets, clothes, children’s supplies and food parcels.

The ERC also supports religious and ethnic minorities in the Iraqi region of Kurdistan and has launched programmes to assist minorities, including Christians and Yazidis, suffering from oppression and violence caused by terrorist groups.

According to a field assessment conducted by the delegation, the region’s refugee camps lack the means of heating during cold weather. It, therefore, recommended greater efforts to protect refugees from the effects of winter, as well as to provide food, medicine and for the needs of children and women.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the aid authority is supporting Iraqi and Syrian refugees in Northern Iraq, as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan.