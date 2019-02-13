FNC participates in Asian Parliamentary Association meetings in Bangkok

The delegation, which includes FNC members Hamad Abdullah bin Gheleita Al Ghafly, Eng. Azza Soliman bin Soliman and Dr. Nedal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, presented its suggestions on draft resolutions that were raised during the meetings, most notably regarding two draft resolutions from Thailand on reinforcing the awareness of children and the youth of a sustainable community in Asia and on elderly people in Asia.

It also presented suggestions related to other draft resolutions, including on measures to reinforce cultural diversity and protect Asia’s cultural heritage, Asian, health equality, protecting the rights of migrant workers in Asia, Asian parliamentarians against corruption, promoting interfaith dialogue and legal and legislative cooperation in combatting the smuggling of cultural materials in Asia, countering drug trafficking, and providing humanitarian assistance to Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Gaza and Myanmar.

The committee approved its agenda, elected its official members, presented the report of the association’s Secretary-General, and discussed the draft resolutions presented by Thailand.