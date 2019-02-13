ERC distributes 4,000 food parcels across Red Sea Coast villages

The aid is part of the ongoing distribution of humanitarian aid to the residents of Hodeidah and Yemen’s Red Sea Coast in general.

An ERC representative situated in the Red Sea Coast said that the aid is in response to the needs and demands of the Yemeni people, who are suffering from dire conditions, as part of the ERC’s humanitarian work in Yemen’s liberated areas during the Year of Tolerance 2019.

Local officials praised the ERC’s efforts to ease the suffering of the residents of the Red Sea Coast while stressing that its support will remain in the minds of local people for generations to come.

Several beneficiaries thanked the ERC for sending humanitarian convoys and highlighted that the aid had eased their suffering, especially of children, women and the elderly.