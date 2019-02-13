Rwandan President says UAE an inspiration to many nations

Also present were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, senior government officials and international thought leaders.

'Khaleej Times' quoted President Kagame as describing the UAE as "an inspiration to many nations, including his own country. He said it was inspiring the way the UAE's leadership places a high value on its people and the private sector.

Kagame added: "You (leaders of the UAE) have shown the world how vision, leadership and the use of natural resources transform scarcity into prosperity."

Rwanda was one of the three guest countries of the seventh edition of the World Government Summit and while addressing guests on the final day on February 12, Kagame sincerely thanked the leadership of the UAE for the honour.

He said Rwanda has been working hard for the past 24 years to build values of unity and prosperity in the country.

"As displayed during the earlier sessions during the summit, our best practices have made significant progress towards the development of Rwanda. However, there is much more to do. It is not possible without the right foundation."