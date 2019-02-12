Delegation from foreign news agencies visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

The visit took place on the sidelines of the delegation’s participation in the World Government Summit and the signing of the News Agencies Tolerance Charter and several Memoranda of Understanding with the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The delegation, which was accompanied by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director WAM, and several agency officials, was received by Najib Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, and witnessed an introductory presentation on the expo.

Al Ali said that WAM invited journalists from many countries Monday to visit the site of the expo, to give them an idea about its progress.

"Through the expo, Dubai aims to unite the world under the umbrella of joint action, cooperation and tolerance. The Year of Tolerance, which just started, characterises our beloved country, and its tolerance has become a beacon that illuminates its path towards the future," he added.

"This international event, which will be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia for the first time, will welcome the entire world, so we can all work together to create innovative solutions and partnerships that will benefit individuals and communities and promote cooperation, communication and innovation," he further added.

Al Rayssi welcomed the delegation and stressed that the expo, to be held under the slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," will highlight the UAE’s achievements, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and were reinforced by the directives of the wise leadership.

He added that during the international event, various cultures and civilisations will meet in the UAE and minds will connect to create a sustainable future for the world.

He also noted the key role of the media in the staging of the expo, which will be held for the first time in the region, while pointing out the responsibilities of global news agencies in covering the event.