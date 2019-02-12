Mohammed bin Rashid meets strategic local and international partners of Madrasa

The meeting held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai was attended by Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi; Minister of Education Hussain Ebrahim Al Hammadi; and Minister of State for Public Education Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, along with representatives of Microsoft, LinkedIn, Etisalat, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO), UAE Ministry of Education and Teachers Association - UAE.

Lauding public-private partnerships in launching knowledge initiatives, Sheikh Mohammed said, "The investments of international institutions and organisations in knowledge projects is the true meaning of giving and empowering people."

He added, "The private sector plays a vital role in reinforcing development and helping build prosperous societies," pointing out that "the Madrasa e-learning platform shapes the future of education, and it is our duty to facilitate the future for students in less fortunate societies."

Launched under the umbrella of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Madrasa e-learning platform provides 5,000 free Arabized videos in general science, math, biology, chemistry and physics to support learning for more than 50 million Arab students, from kindergarten to grade 12.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Madrasa and several local and international organisations, to provide digital, technical and content support to the e-learning platform, and to maximise the outreach and benefits of Madrasa’s content to students across the Arab World As a strategic partner, Microsoft, the multinational technology company, will provide innovative content to the platform.

As part of the partnership, UNESCO Library content will be translated into Arabic and made available on Madrasa e-learning platform to promote digital education. As an educational partner, ISESCO will support in content translation and provide experts to publish scientific research on the platform.

In October 2018, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched Madrasa (www.madrasa.org), the Arab World’s biggest e-learning educational platform that provides 5,000 free Arabized videos in general science, math, biology, chemistry and physics to support learning for more than 50 million Arab students, from kindergarten to grade 12.

Over 1.5 million students used the platform that generated over 4 million views since its launch three months ago. Madrasa uses simple technology to provide free educational content available online and via an app.

Madrasa is the outcome of the Translation Challenge, which was announced in 2017, calling for researchers, and professionals in the Arab World to translate, design and produce 5,000 videos and 11 million words of educational content into Arabic, in one of the Arab World’s biggest volunteering initiatives.