Eight large naval vessels participate in NAVDEX 2019

The first batch of 20 ships and boats participating in the exhibition from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, India, Bangladesh and South Korea anchored on the pier facing the main exhibition platform of ADNEC.

During the ceremony to mark the arrival of the ships, Naval Staff Colonel Fahad Nasser Saif Al Thehli, Official Spokesperson of NAVDEX 2019, welcomed the event’s participants.

He said that the current edition of NAVDEX 2019 is witnessing the participation of major multi-purpose maritime vessels while pointing out that Saudi Arabia is participating through its "Tabuk" class vessel, and Bahrain is participating through its "Al Manama" class frigate.

He also noted that NAVDEX 2019 will showcase the latest technologies that are in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence, such as destroyers and frigates, as well as fast traffic, sweeping and mine hunting boats, while pointing out that the second batch of maritime vessels from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka will participate in the exhibition.

While answering questions from the Emirates News Agency, (WAM), Colonel Al Thehli said, "The UAE is participating with many companies that specialise in maritime security technology and the Baynouna Corvette Multi-Task Boat. The exhibition will also witness the launch of the Hamim Corvette Boat of the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, which is equipped with highly accurate driving and control system."

He also pointed out that the 20 naval vessels will present live daily shows during the exhibition, which is a platform for participating companies to showcase their latest technological innovations in coastal and maritime security and in search, enforcement and control operations.

The second batch of ships will reach Abu Dhabi on 16th February, he said in conclusion.