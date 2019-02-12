Four countries join Country in Residence Programme in Area 2071

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The new countries in Area 2071 will get a unique opportunity to exchange experiences and connect with governments, private sector and business leaders from around the world. We will work closely with them to create new innovations and shape future sectors. We aim to expand our global partnerships in the future to make Area 2071 a global ecosystem for technology and innovation.”

The MoUs were signed in the presence of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, H.E. Rene Tammist Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT in the Republic of Estonia, Alo Ivask, Chairman of the Board of Enterprise Estonia, Gi Hyun Kim, the President of KITA MENA Headquarters, Tony Martin, NZTE Regional Director for the Middle East, India and Africa, and Inga Ulmane, Deputy Head of the Representative Office of Investment and Development Agency of Latvia in the United Arab Emirates

The 'Country in Residence' programme allows partner countries to communicate directly with government and private entities, entrepreneurs and trade, diplomatic and cultural commission representative offices and investment delegations in the 2071 area.

The programme was launched under the directives of High Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to build global partnerships in the public and private sectors to support adoption of future technology and exchange of international experiences and innovations.