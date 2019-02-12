Mohammed bin Rashid views Emirati innovations at WGS

The three-day summit, which concludes Tuesday, is being attended by representatives from over 140 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid viewed an artistic piece, titled, "Pending Judgment," which was created by the young Emirati artist, Shamma Al Ameri, to highlight tolerance, which is a core values of the Emirati community and was adopted by the country, led by the wise leadership, who declared 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

The piece is a composition with a mechanical movement that changes the position of the letter "K" in the Arabic word "Tafkir" (meaning thinking) to "Takfir" (which denotes excommunication), symbolising the thin line between tolerance and moderation and violence and extremism.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the innovative thinking of Emirati citizens, especially their ideas that positively affect the community and promote peace, tolerance, moderation and openness.