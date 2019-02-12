FNC Speaker, members visit Qasr Al Hosn

The visit took place to mark the 47th anniversary of the establishment of the FNC on 12th February, 2019, as well as to review the development of the UAE’s parliamentary process, which was supported by the Nation’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was keen to inaugurate the FNC’s sessions and meet with its members.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan followed this approach, and the country’s parliamentary process in his era witnessed key milestones, such as the FNC’s discussion of various topics concerning the nation and its citizens, and its efforts to consult and involve citizens in the decision-making process, in implementation of an empowerment programme declares by High Highness Sheikh Khalifa in 2005.

The FNC held around 228 sessions during its first seven legislative chapters at the headquarters of the National Consultative Council in Qasr Al Hosn, before moving to its current headquarters in 1989.

Qasr Al Hosn is a national monument that encapsulates the development of Abu Dhabi from a settlement reliant on fishing and pearling in the 18th century, to a modern, global metropolis, with displays of artefacts and archival materials dating back to as far as 6000 BC.