Abu Dhabi CP receives Rwandan President

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Rwandan President and his accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed bilateral ties between the two countries, and means of developing them across various sectors, particularly in the trade, investment, development and energy spheres.

His Highness and President Kagame also engaged in talks noting the significance behind events like that WGS, and their role in providing qualitative ideas that contribute to future growth and development for governments and peoples of the world, and address economic and social challenges.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.