Abdullah bin Zayed meets Costa Rica VP

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Costa Rica, means of enhancing them across multiple sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Campbell's visit, noting the importance of continued efforts to build up cooperation between the two countries.

The Costa Rican Vice President affirmed her country's interest to enhance ties with the UAE, praising the country's leading position across regional and international spheres.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, María del Pilar Garrido Gonzalo, Minister of Planning and Economic Policy of Costa Rica, Juma'a Rashid Khamis Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, Francisco Chacon Ernandes, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, among other representatives attended the meeting.