UAE leaders come from the heart, they really care and back it up with action: David Beasley, WFP Executive Director

In an interview, on the sidelines of the Summit, Beasley said that it is a critical time for leaders to come together and that the Summit "is extremely important today, because were facing some of the worst disasters and conflicts all over the world."

The official also praised the UAE for its role in addressing those challenges, and for its support of the WFP, branding it a "role model in leadership" in the way it is actively and effectively showcasing to the world how to address problems such as poverty, hunger and conflict.

"You have the world’s largest humanitarian response centre here in Dubai," from which, Beasley explained, "we can respond to tragedies and disasters anywhere in the world, literally immediately."

He went on to say that the country’s role goes beyond funding and is helping the World Food Programme address issues by creating sustainable programmes in very fragile countries, "so that children have hope and don’t have to join extremist groups."

"The UAE supports the World Food Programme, financially which is a tremendous impact for children around the world," he stated, adding "but it’s not just financially... it is also helping us with education, innovation, technology and emergencies around the world."

He also praised the UAE’s leaders for their continuous drive and for their genuine concern to finding effective solutions to solve global issues.

"They (UAE leaders) come from the heart, they really care and they back it up with action," Beasley concluded.

The three-day Summit held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai is to conclude on Tuesday. The landmark event has convened more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 30 international organisations.