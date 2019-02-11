UK learning from UAE e-government model: UK Minister

"Education is a big export for us and big partnership with the UAE. There are 13 universities in UAE as well as many schools here teaching the English curriculum, with around 40 percent of the UAE schools teaching the British curriculum," the UK Minister said, on the sidelines of the 7th World Government Summit which started in Dubai.

Zahawi hailed the innovation culture the UAE government is keen on establishing.

"The UAE government is keen on innovation; not only in education but across the government. And with the e-government programme model here, there is a lot for us to learn from UAE as we tend to exchange best practices and that’s why I am very happy and excited to be here in this extraordinary gathering of minds, academia, businesses and of course government leaders," the minister remarked.

"I have to extend thanks to Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of the UAE Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, for their engagement with the world in many ways and for the spirit of innovation here when it comes to human wellbeing and happiness agenda."

He spoke high as well about the growing focus on People of Determination. "We very much appreciate the UAE government’s focus on catering for children with special needs and this is another part of my discussions here during the summit as I am the minister responsible for special education needs in UK."

"I have a very diverse agenda I am sharing with the UAE, including the home learning environment model, something I know UAE leadership is very interested in; when the child is at home or before he goes to school, what is he able to learn? This covers children with special needs and the skills agenda. There are many other areas where we can work to develop those work streams together."