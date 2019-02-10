Mohammed bin Rashid opens 'Edge of Government'

Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks while opening "The Edge of Government'' organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation as part of the 7th World Government Summit.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "Innovation is a driving force for humanity, a catalyst for the development of vital sectors and a global language whose owners share a passion for developing expertise, tools and solutions to the challenges. We see innovation as a mechanism and a tool to develop a human-centered government approach. During the World Governments Summit, we want to provide governments with a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw on their special experiences."

The Edge of Government are the ones that employ technology and turn it into innovations that serve people. The Edge of Government is government of ideas that adopt a realistic concept that harness the available potentials to accomplish achievements. It proves that innovation is not exclusive to anyone, he concluded.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Director of the World Government Summit Organisation, and a number of officials accompanied Sheikh Mohammed.