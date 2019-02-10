Abdullah bin Zayed receives copy of credentials of new Saudi Ambassador

Sheikh Abdullah wished the ambassador success in his role in enhancing the strong relations between the two fraternal countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are growing in all fields in the light of the support of the leadership of the two countries. He also expressed constant keenness on enhancing them in the best interest of the two sides.

In turn, the new Saudi diplomat conveyed the greetings of the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs to Sheikh Abdullah and expressed his delight at representing his country in the UAE.

Ahmed Ali Al Balooshi, Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International, attended the meeting.