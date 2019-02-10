Mansour bin Zayed meets with Slovak Deputy PM

  • Sunday 10, February 2019 in 10:49 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, met on Sunday with Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatisation, Richard Rasi and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the 7th World Government Summit 2019 running until February 12 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Slovakia in various fields, especially in the political, economic, trade, and cultural fields in the best interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.
 
Sheikh Mansour and Rasi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.
 
Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended the meeting.