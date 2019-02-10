Mansour bin Zayed meets with Slovak Deputy PM

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Slovakia in various fields, especially in the political, economic, trade, and cultural fields in the best interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mansour and Rasi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended the meeting.