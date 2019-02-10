Proceeds of Ataya charity exhibition to establish world-class hospital in Sharjah

Ataya (means 'giving' in Arabic), a charity exhibition organised by ERC under the patronage and vision of Sheikha Shamsa, has quickly become a landmark in Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar, where a wide range of trendy distinct fashion wear, jewellery, home accessories and furniture by talented designers and artists from the UAE and the region is exhibited and sold.

Sheikha Shamsa, who is the wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, added that the Ataya Exhibition, which will coincide with the 'Year of Tolerance' announced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to create constructive partnerships between individuals, institutions and companies to respond to urgent humanitarian causes, improve people’s lives and achieve their dreams of a dignified life.

She made this statement during her speech at a press conference that was held on Sunday at the ERC’s headquarters to announce the 8th Ataya Exhibition, which will be held from 24th to 28th February at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, given on her behalf by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC.