Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani PM, UN Deputy Secretary General

In presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed his guest and discussed with him the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan in various aspects.

Imran Khan applauded the organisation of the World Government Summit as an innovative platform that brings together decision-makers, intellectuals, and officials from around the world to trigger new thinking on how to solve the challenges the future brings for nations and develop vital sectors such as education and healthcare.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, in presence of the Dubai Crown Prince, and discussed with her the programmes and policies adopted by the UAE to help alleviate the suffering of people in disaster-hit areas in cooperation with international organisations.

The UN Deputy Secretary General praised the role of the UAE in supporting relief efforts around the world and the efforts exerted in this regard.

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Chairman of the World Government Summit; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department in addition to a number of ministers and officials.