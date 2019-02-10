Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to intensify initiatives in Mauritania, Sierra Leone

He made this statement during a phone call to the head of an ERC delegation that is currently visiting the two countries to discuss the launch of several ERC development projects, which are in line with the directives of the wise leadership to improve the lives of locals in need.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Development and Cooperation Affairs at the ERC, on the ERC’s efforts to respond to the humanitarian issues affecting the peoples of the two countries, while reviewing the progress of several ongoing development projects in the areas of health, education and clean water.

He also stated that the UAE’s initiatives will strengthen the development and stability of Africa, and the country is committed to helping Africans face their conditions caused by disasters and crises, by launching appropriate humanitarian and development initiatives.

The ERC recently launched several development projects to provide water to five Mauritanian states, funded by a grant from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honorary President of the ERC.

Sheikha Fatima’s projects in Mauritania also include the reconstruction of the homes of poor families and the construction of two schools.

In Sierra Leone, several projects are due to be launched that aim to provide water in areas suffering from water scarcity.