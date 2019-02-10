Governments are Shifting from the Age of Innovation to the Age of Imagination: Al Gergawi

Al Gergawi’s opening remarks were given at the "Globalisation 4.0" plenary session which opened WGS, and were followed by an address by Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum who said: "We need to move away from crisis management to more constructive management."

Professor Klaus highlighted the inability of governments to keep pace with developments in technology as a core concern and articulated the need for enhanced awareness of the depths of change.

Professor Schwab’s address followed the opening remarks by Al Gergawi, on Day 1 of the seventh edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2019) in Dubai.

Following the opening session, Professor Schwab engaged in a dialogue with Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi about the need for cities to become platforms for the creation of entrepreneurship-focused ecosystems that encourage imagination and innovation as the key drivers of global competitiveness.

During his address at the official opening ceremony, Professor Schwab identified the speed of change, global transformation from a unipolar to a multipolar world and the new wave of populism, where people do not want to be left behind, as the main stress factors exerting pressure on the global system.

He listed the imbalance caused by rapidly evolving technology, the challenge of data protection, and the breakdown of social and ecological systems as threats to the world in the age of Globalisation 4.0.